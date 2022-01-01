Shake Rattle and Roll Fourteen: The Invasion

Not Available

Shake, Rattle and Roll 14 : The Invasion is a 2012 science fiction horror film directed by Chito S. Roño. The film stars an ensemble casts including Janice de Belen, Herbert Bautista, Dennis Trillo, Lovi Poe, Paulo Avelino, Martin Escudero and Vhong Navarro. The film was produced by Regal Entertainment, Inc. The film is an official entry in the Metro Manila Film Festival and the film's scheduled release is on December 25, 2012 in Philippine Cinemas nationwide. This fourteenth installment also serves as the Most Independent throughout the entire series for its sole director, Chito S. Roño. This Installment features the comeback of Janice de Belen and Herbert Bautista which both starred in past Shake, Rattle and Roll installments, especially Shake, Rattle and Roll I which included both of them but in different episodes.