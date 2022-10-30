Shake, Rattle & Roll

Not Available

Shake, Rattle and Roll (1984) is the first of the popular series of Filipino horror movies composed of three episodes. Baso (glass) talks about the adventure of three friends who performed Spirit of the Glass and discovered the tale of a tragic love triangle. Pridyider (Frigidaire - a brand name for a refrigerator) revolves around a refrigerator that seemed to be "alive". Manananggal is about a teenager who courts a barrio lass without his knowledge that this lass is a monster. She eventually causes chaos to his family.