Shake, Rattle & Roll IV

  • Thriller
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Regal Entertainment

"GURO" Mr. Zerrudo is the newest teacher at Jodie's school. Unfortunately, Jodie discovered that her heartthrob professor transforms into a hideous monster. Jodie must find a way to undo the transformations before the school becomes the monster's prey. "KAPITBAHAY" One by one, the children who play at a neighborhood park are abducted by a Witawit, monstrous-looking creature who lives in the park’s trees. Little Nikkie and yaya Tising try to get to the bottom of the mystery and rescue the abducted children. "MADRE" A homeless family and their neighbors in the city of Manila are plagued by attacks from a Manananggal. A little boy named Teks suspects a nun working at a free clinic, to be that flying creature but no one believes him. Will he be able to prove his suspicions before he becomes the creature's next victim?

Cast

