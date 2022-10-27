Shake, Rattle & Roll V

Not Available

"MALIGNO" A couple takes a vacation on a secluded island and strange forces are at work that seems to keep them on that island. When her boyfriend suddenly grows ill, Ruffa Gutierrez finds a handsome young man (Monsour del Rosario) in the woods who seems to exhibit magical powers. He offers to cure her sick friend on one condition that she stay with him forever. Will she accept any foods from that handsome man to save her loved one? "ANINO" A family of siblings moves into their new apartment but little did they know of a tragedy that occurred within its walls. A ghost of a murderer manifests itself in a form of a shadow and has now set its sight on them. They need to leave that house before they were killed.