This anthology features three chilling horror movies that include tales of supernatural beings and other beasts, such as "Nieves" in which a local hero must save her hometown from rampaging nature spirits known as Engkanto. In "Emergency," ghoulish creatures attack a remote hospital, and in "Class Picture," the ghost of a sadistic nun attacks a group of college friends. Mike Tuviera and Topel Lee direct these hair-raising films.