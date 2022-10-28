Not Available

SHAKEDOWN is a documentary about a Black lesbian strip club in Los Angeles' Crenshaw District. Operating for almost a decade, serving as a safe community space, alternative economy and a site for female-oriented creative and sexual experimentation. SHAKEDOWN captures a significant Black lesbian cultural moment by narrating eight years of events that unfold out of a scene created in the early 1970's. We move from the past to the present to better understand these women, their work, and the critical role work plays in the formation of identity. SHAKEDOWN is also a lens through which to reflect upon how communities are planned and built and evolve through generations.