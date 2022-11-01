Shakespeare M.A. Malayalam

Not Available

Pavithran (Jayasurya) is a story writer for the stage plays of Jayabharathy Theaters. Pavithran is also known as 'Shakespeare' because he of his writing abilities. Kottayam Gopalan (Kalabhavan Mani), who runs Jayabharathy Theaters, likes him because all his scripts are super hit and always earn him awards. Once Gopalan makes Pavithran go to a remote village to write a play based on the life of the villagers there. Pavithran comes across Alli, a young country girl who is having a debtful life. Alli impresses him as a character and he sets out seeking to know her story.