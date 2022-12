Not Available

Acting legend Ian McKellen discusses his impressive range of Shakespearean performances. Since playing Malvolio in Twelfth Night at 12 years old, Ian McKellen has acted in more than half of Shakespeare’s canon on stages worldwide and screens large and small. In a one-man performance filmed at BFI Southbank McKellen offers his unique insights into the problems and joys of interpreting Shakespeare for the theatre, television, radio and cinema.