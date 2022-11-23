Not Available

Shakespeare’s Globe is a film offering an intimate look at the working life of a unique theatrical institution. It charts a vivid journey from the reconstruction in London of the sixteenth-century open-air playhouse to the establishment of a centre housing the theatre, a permanent exhibition and an unrivalled education programme. The film explores a day in the life of this remarkable enterprise: behind-the-scenes preparations, rehearsals, backstage drama and performance extracts from a production of Romeo and Juliet, together with glimpses into Globe Education workshops and activities, the exhibition and tours. Actors, musicians, directors, Globe Education Practitioners and other experts reveal their knowledge of the original playhouse and its practices, and explain how the modern-day theatre continues to enthral and challenge audiences.