Shakira: Live and Off the Record

Live & Off the Record is the second live album released by Colombian-born musician Shakira. The album was released in 2004, and consists of a two-disc CD and DVD compilation. The CD includes recordings of live performances recorded during 2003 and 2004, and the DVD includes footage from Shakira's Tour of the Mongoose live performance in Rotterdam, Netherlands on April 22nd, 2003. The album was certified gold by the RIAA in May 2004. In Spain and Latin America, the album was titled En Vivo y en Privado.