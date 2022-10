Not Available

On September 30th, 2011, Shakira closed down day five of the 2011 'Rock In Rio' music festival with a high-energy set that included many of her English hits, "Hips Don't Die", "Loca", "She Wolf", "Whenever Wherever", and a few of her Spanish classics such as "Estoy Aqui" or "Inevitable". The show was part of 'The Sun Comes Out' World Tour.