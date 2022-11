Not Available

Grammy-winning international superstar Shakira offers up a series of energetic performances in this compilation of footage from her 36-country "Oral Fixation" tour, filmed live in 2006 and 2007. Songs include "La Tortura," featuring Alejandro Sanz, "Whenever, Wherever," "Underneath Your Clothes," "Inevitable," "Don't Bother," "Hey You" and more. Wyclef Jean joins Shakira for a rousing performance of her smash hit "Hips Don't Lie."