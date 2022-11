Not Available

It’s girls, gangs, and cars in this adaptation of the 1985 manga in Young Magazine, by Lullaby for Wednesday’s Cinderella-creator Michiharu Kusunoki. Local punks steal cars, switch the plates, and sell them, but not without racing them for a while against rival gangs. The anime continues the story where the 1987 live-action movie starring Kazuya Kimura left off.