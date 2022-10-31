Not Available

The Devaraya Vamsam has been holding the key to the safety of Maha Shakti Peethams in India. An evil man (Sonu Sood) from Egyot tries to conquer Shakti Peetams and gets killed. His vengeful wife (Pooja Bedi) raises her kids with the single mission of taking the revenge and takeover Shakti Peetams. Maha Devaraya (Prabhu) is the union home minister and his daughter is Aishwarya (Ileana). Maha Devaraya house-arrests Aishwarya as there is a threat from the Egyptians. Aishwarya goes away with her friends to Rajasthan without the knowledge of her parents. She meets Shakti (NTR) who works as a tour guide for her in Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir. She falls in love with him as they travel. Meanwhile, there is a precious jewel and a trident which need to be acquired and to be used by Aishwarya at Haridwar on an auspicious day. The rest of the story is all about who Shakti is and how he helps Devaraya vamsam.