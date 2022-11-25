Not Available

In a Dutch high-rise neighbourhood where time seems to have frozen, the 28-year-old Moroccan Shalky has lost his car keys. During the search for his keys, he gets distracted by the daily routine of the neighbourhood and ends up in various adventures. With all sorts and conditions of residents: a slick barber in a garage box, a side-tracked gold digger, a lonely cripple and an old acquaintance. The local residents in this deadpan drama do not have much, but at least they have each other.