Gorgeously shot in the wide-open Siberian wilderness this outdoor adventure chronicles the dramatic escape of a big-city bred violinist from a Siberian labor camp. Underlying the action is the tale of a man who learns to become one with his environment rather than trying to dominate it. The story begins as enigmatic, Asian tribesman Toli comforts the starved violinist Dimitri that they will be escaping soon. They get their chance when a beautiful herd of Yakut horses begin grazing placidly near where the two are toiling. Sneaking away from the others, they grab tow hand steeds and race off. Unfortunately, Toli is mortally wounded. Just before he dies, he tells Dimitri that he is a powerful shaman and then hands the fiddler a protective amulet. In this way, Toli becomes Dimitri's guardian spirit. The city youth will need all the help he can get as he and his horse must traverse the unforgiving wilds and keep away from guards, alone.