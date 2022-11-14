Shaman dlya Putina

Not Available

The Yakut shaman Alexander Gabyshev believes that Vladimir Putin is "a product of dark forces," so he went on foot to Moscow to "expel" him. The shaman began his journey alone, but soon his followers began to join him. In Chita, he gathered a large rally. Buryatia was the next region on the path of Gabyshev: mass protests began in Ulan-Ude because of the detention of his supporters. Gabyshev was going to go to Moscow for two years - so as not to rush to communicate along the way with the people. The shaman and his followers moved along the roads, overcame an average of 20 kilometers per day, stayed for the night in tents, sometimes in roadside hotels. Local residents and people passing by went to talk to him, take pictures, help with groceries and money.