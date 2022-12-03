Shambo Shankara

Shankar (Shakalaka Shankar) has this life-time dream of becoming a cop and standing up to injustice in his native village, where a powerful president (played by Ajay Ghosh) exploits people with the support of officials and a brutal Sub-Inspector. Even though he is eligible to become a cop, a conspiracy by the SI breaks his dream. The hero's sister falls in love with the president's villainous son and meets with a fatal ending. Shankar, a firebrand youngster, now becomes uncontrollable. What does he do after his sister's death? How does he go about becoming the village's glorified hero and eventually destroy the villain?
