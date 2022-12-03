Not Available

Shambo Shankara

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Shankar (Shakalaka Shankar) has this life-time dream of becoming a cop and standing up to injustice in his native village, where a powerful president (played by Ajay Ghosh) exploits people with the support of officials and a brutal Sub-Inspector. Even though he is eligible to become a cop, a conspiracy by the SI breaks his dream. The hero's sister falls in love with the president's villainous son and meets with a fatal ending. Shankar, a firebrand youngster, now becomes uncontrollable. What does he do after his sister's death? How does he go about becoming the village's glorified hero and eventually destroy the villain?

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images