Gorgeous Antonia (Elizabeth Hurley) is on a dangerous downward spiral caused by an addiction to heroin when she meets Mike (C. Thomas Howell), a tough drifter who helps her score more smack. Although they're not attracted to each other initially, Antonia and Mike eventually give in to their growing feelings for each other. But this leads to a dilemma: How does Mike help the woman he now loves kick her addiction?