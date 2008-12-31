2008

Shameless, Tasteless: Trash Cinema From The Soviet Underground

    Release Date

    December 31st, 2008

    FILTHY! REPULSIVE! BANNED! Discovered in the lower depths of the Ukrainian black market, Troma proudly presents the infamous works of Soviet sleaze-maestro, Yakov Levi.With casts composed of real-life criminals, prostitutes, and narcotic addicts, this depraved anthology chronicles the mislead adventures of degenerate whores, possessed sadomasochists, and murderous undergarments. Available for the first time in America, Shameless, Tasteless: Trash Cinema from the Soviet Underground takes transgressive art to a new level of moral corruption.

