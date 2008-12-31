2008

FILTHY! REPULSIVE! BANNED! Discovered in the lower depths of the Ukrainian black market, Troma proudly presents the infamous works of Soviet sleaze-maestro, Yakov Levi.With casts composed of real-life criminals, prostitutes, and narcotic addicts, this depraved anthology chronicles the mislead adventures of degenerate whores, possessed sadomasochists, and murderous undergarments. Available for the first time in America, Shameless, Tasteless: Trash Cinema from the Soviet Underground takes transgressive art to a new level of moral corruption.