Based on the Japanese Manga about Ryo Narushima, a talented, college-bound student who murders both of his parents in cold blood. He is sent to a reformatory where he trains in karate under Kenji Kurokawa, a man imprisoned after trying to assassinate the Japanese Prime Minister. Two years after his conviction, Ryo is released and begins a new life as an ultra-violent professional fighter.
|Francis Ng
|Kenji Kurokawa
|Masato
|Naoto Sugawara
|Dylan Kuo
|Ryuichi Yamazaki
|Ryo Ishibashi
|Principal Saeki
|Shawn Yue
|Ryo Narushima
|Siu-Lung Leung
|Kensuke Mochizuki
