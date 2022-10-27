Not Available

Shamo

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Art Port

Based on the Japanese Manga about Ryo Narushima, a talented, college-bound student who murders both of his parents in cold blood. He is sent to a reformatory where he trains in karate under Kenji Kurokawa, a man imprisoned after trying to assassinate the Japanese Prime Minister. Two years after his conviction, Ryo is released and begins a new life as an ultra-violent professional fighter.

Cast

Francis NgKenji Kurokawa
MasatoNaoto Sugawara
Dylan KuoRyuichi Yamazaki
Ryo IshibashiPrincipal Saeki
Shawn YueRyo Narushima
Siu-Lung LeungKensuke Mochizuki

