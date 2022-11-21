Not Available

A 1990 Hindi film. Shanker comes from a poor family. He falls in love with a woman from a middle-class background named Rani. Shanker has another admirer in Anita Chaurasia, daughter of a multi-millionaire industrialist and politician, Rai Bahadur Arjun Chaurasia. Shanker comes to know the details of the wrong-doings of Arjun, and sets out to expose him. Arjun comes to know about Shanker's plans, and hires a notorious gangster named Dhaga, to dispose off Shanker. And Dhaga has never failed in any job. Written by rAjOo ([email protected])