Shane MacGowan & The Popes: Live at Montreux 1995

Not Available

Shane MacGowan first came to prominence as the frontman and principal songwriter of the The Pogues writing huge international hits such as "Fairytale Of New York" and "The Irish Rover". After splitting from the band in 1991 he reappeared with a new band, the Popes, who released their debut album "The Snake" in 1995. He remains an iconic figure in Irish music.Recorded at the Montreux Jazz Festival on July 15, 1995, this is the first DVD to be released of Shane MacGowan and The Popes live in concert.Track Listing: 1. Streams Of Whiskey, 2. Donegal Express, 3. Fall From Grace, 4. Nancy Whisky, 5. Gentleman Soldier, 6. Greenland, 7. Pair Of Brown Eyes, Bring Down The Lamp, 9. Cracklin Rose, 10. Body Of An American, 11. Broad Majestic Shannon, 12. Dark Streets, 13. Hippy Shake, 14. Sick Bed Of Cuchcalain, 15. Irish Rover, 16. Boys From The Country Hell, 17. Hippy Shake, 18. Sayonara, 19. Bottle Of Smoke, 20. Sally McLenan