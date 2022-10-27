Not Available

Shanghai Dreams

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In the 1960s, encouraged by the government, a large number of families leave Chinese cities to settle in the poorer regions of the country, in order to develop local industry. The film's main character is a 19 year old girl who lives in the Guizhou province, where her parents have settled. That's where she has grown up, where her friends are and where she first experiences love. But her father believes that their future lies in Shanghai. How can they all keep on living together when they don't share the same dreams?

Cast

Gao YuanyuanWu Qinghong
Anlian YaoWu Zemin
Yang TangZhou Meifen
Qin HaoLu Jun
Li BinXiao Gen Er

Images