2003

Shanghai Knights

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 6th, 2003

Studio

All Knight Productions

The dynamic duo of Chon Wang and Roy O'Bannon return for another crazy adventure. This time, they're in London to avenge the murder of Chon's father, but end up on an even bigger case. Chon's sister is there to do the same, but instead unearths a plot to kill the royal family. No one believes her, though, and it's up to Chon and Roy (who has romance on his mind) to prove her right.

Cast

Jackie ChanChon Wang
Owen WilsonRoy O’Bannon
Fann WongChon Lin
Aaron Taylor-JohnsonCharlie Chaplin
Aidan GillenLord Nelson Rathbone
Donnie YenWu Chow

View Full Cast >

Images