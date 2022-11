Not Available

A sunshine of about 26 years old, a pure wedding dress designer working hard in Shanghai to strive for his dream, of course, accompanied by this failure, in the low point of his career, he has long endured other people ’s incomprehension, ridicule and even use, but he Still grateful. After repeated failures, he not only realized his dream of starting a business, but also moved others with his persistence, kindness, generosity and tolerance, and harvested his own love story.