In their release, "Shanghai Six", Level 1 charges full speed ahead with nothing short of the most progressive freesking/jib film ever produced. Follow their crew across the far reaches of North America and Europe to the biggest and most intense backcountry jumps and gaps, the deepest pow, and the most creative and tech urban jibs and rails ever built and shot. With Level 1's trademark vibe, compelling cinematography, and a cast including the best talent in the sport, this first-ever High Definition action ski adventure is the "must have" of the season.