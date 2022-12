Not Available

Porky and some of his fellow sailors are on shore leave in a bar. A pirate captain discovers that his own crew has jumped ship and forces everyone in the bar to become his crew. The captain treats the crew badly, particularly denying them food (eating the meat off bones, then passing them only the bones). The crew mutinies after a week; the captain tries to fend them off with a cannon, but ends up sending himself into the explosives stores.