Shania Twain: Still the One - Live from Vegas

Not Available

The original queen of crossover country-pop and the world s best-selling female country artist of all time, Shania Twain, stars in her spectacular show Shania: Still The One . This groundbreaking residency show was filmed live at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas where it began its run on December 1st, 2012. Shania: Still The One was created by Shania Twain and directed by Raj Kapoor. It takes the audience on a powerful journey through Shania s biggest hits, country favourites and beloved crossover songs. Glamorous costumes, a 13-piece live band, backing singers and dancers are combined with stunning visuals and live horses to create the ultimate Las Vegas entertainment and to prove that Shania Twain is undoubtedly Still The One!