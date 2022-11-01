Shania Twain: Up! Close & Personal

Not Available

In the spirit and set up of Elvis' 1968 concert special, Shania Twain's UP! CLOSE AND PERSONAL performance was filmed in front of an intimate audience that later aired as a NBC concert event special. This unique and magical concert experience containes over 60 minutes of footage including performances of some of Shania's biggest hits and an interpretaation of the AC/DC classic "You Shook Me All Night Long," all accompanied by friends and multi-Grammy award winning Alison Krauss and Union Station. Track listing: 1. I'm Gonna Getcha Good! / 2. Ain't No Particular Way / 3. From This Moment On / 4. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been under? / 5. I Ain't Goin' Down / 6. Up! / 7. You're Still The One / 8. I'm Holdin' On To Love (To Save My Life) / 9. She's Not Just A Pretty Face / 10. Forever And For Always / 11. In My Car (I'll Be The Driver) / 12. You Shook Me All Night Long