Not Available

An honest police officer's life is shattered when he refuses to be corrupted in this crime drama from India. After Amar Singh (Pran) rebuffs gangster Babubhai's (Anwar Hussain) attempt to buy him off, he's subsequently framed for murder and sentenced to a long prison term. While he serves his time, his family falls apart and his wife and sons are separated. When Amar finally leaves jail, he's a different person -- an angry man driven by revenge.