Shankar Dada MBBS

Shankar Dada (Chiranjeevi) is a local goon with a good heart who defends his extortion and settlement business as social service to maintain peace in society. But he pretends to be a doctor to his parents to make them contended about their son's achievement. One fine day, Dr. Rama Lingeswara Rao (Paresh Rawal) - dean of the biggest medical college in Hyderabad - exposes the real identity Shankar Dada to his parents. Gravely disappointed, Shanakr Dada's parents vow not to visit their son's place and leave him. An emotionally wrecked Shankar Dada decides to become doctor in real to teach a lesson to Dr. Lingam and his beautiful daughter Sunita (Sonali Bendre) and at the same time to prove to his parents that their son is a doctor, in deed!