Shankar Mudi (শংকর মুদি) is a Bengali Political drama film directed by Aniket Chattopadhyay and produced by Kaustuv Ray.[1] This film was released on 15 March 2019 under the banner of RP Techvision India Private Limited. Bengali Actor-Director Shri Kaushik Ganguly plays the Titular role[2][3] and music direction of the film was made by Kabir Suman.[4]