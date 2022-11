Not Available

21-year-old Misora Honzawa (Mugi Kadowaki) went to Tokyo from Aomori. Misora Honzawa happens to see Kumi (Jessica Michibata) on TV who is a yoga Instructor and model. By chance, the two women begin to live together. At first Misora Honzawa, who is easygoing, and Kumi, who is high maintenance, do not get along with each other. Because they share interests in yoga they eventually become closer and think about happiness and life.