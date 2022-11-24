Shantung Man in Hong Kong

Not Available

When Shan Tung comes to Hong Kong for the first time, wanting to seek help from his countryman Lo San, however, Lo San refuses to give him a hand. Shan Tung has no choice but to sell amphetamine in the street for living. A honest guy like him with pronunciation problem often causes embarrassing situations. He is laughed at by others because of his queer ideas. In later days, he makes a lot of friends because he never hesitate to do what is righteous. Therefore he has a better life than before.....