As the moon inches closer and closer to Earth, with the absolute intent to destroy it, inhabitants of the small desert community of Shanty Town, New Mexico ponder what to do with the time they have left. For Zeke Zappata and Barry Wolfsbricker, it means recording the greatest nuclear drone album of all time. With some help from Alejandro Navarro-Escalante, the self-proclaimed master of electronics, the dirty three dive deep into the world of their concept album. However, as time passes before their eyes, the group will be forced to confront that within a week’s time, everything will cease to exist.