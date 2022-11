Not Available

When a martial arts teacher is murdered by his students, his son and heir, Lao Chung (Gordon Liu), escapes but vows to exact vengeance for his father's death. After learning drunken kung fu from an old master, Chung sets out to punish the perpetrators. Eagle Han also stars in this rousing Hong Kong actioner featuring scores of spectacular fight scenes, all choreographed by the legendary Lau brothers.