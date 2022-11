Not Available

This very strange movie shows the sort of thing Yuen Woo-ping will do when he is left to his own designs and imagination. Even strange for him, this movie involves vampires, huge monster toads, and drunk monks. For some of the effects puppets were used, including a very creepy/realistic dummy version of the Drunk Monk. The fight scenes are very creative and show off Yuen Woo-ping's weird sense of style and choreography.