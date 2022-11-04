Shaolin Drunken Monkey

Not Available

Near the Abrok river bordering Korea and China, both Chinese citizens of the Qing dynasty and Chosun immigrants live together peacefully. When Yeon Ching-su of the Wol-gwan martial arts sect, a Korean, is killed in a fight against Pang of the Qing's Pacheon sect, his student Jin Ho-rim goes into the mountains to train in the art of Gol-gwon fighting skills with Master Gol-bo. He masters the Gol-gwon skills and descends to find Pang. Pang sends his henchman who is easily beaten by Ho-rim and Pang resorts to kidnapping Master Gol-bo's daughter Chu-hwa. When Ho-rim fails to rescue Chu-hwa, he challenges Pang to a fight to the finish. When Ho-rim is cornered by Pang, Master Gol-bo appears and teaches Ho-rim the secret skill of Gol-gwon and he succeeds in beating Pang. - KMDB