Not Available

Shaolin Drunken Monkey

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Near the Abrok river bordering Korea and China, both Chinese citizens of the Qing dynasty and Chosun immigrants live together peacefully. When Yeon Ching-su of the Wol-gwan martial arts sect, a Korean, is killed in a fight against Pang of the Qing's Pacheon sect, his student Jin Ho-rim goes into the mountains to train in the art of Gol-gwon fighting skills with Master Gol-bo. He masters the Gol-gwon skills and descends to find Pang. Pang sends his henchman who is easily beaten by Ho-rim and Pang resorts to kidnapping Master Gol-bo's daughter Chu-hwa. When Ho-rim fails to rescue Chu-hwa, he challenges Pang to a fight to the finish. When Ho-rim is cornered by Pang, Master Gol-bo appears and teaches Ho-rim the secret skill of Gol-gwon and he succeeds in beating Pang. - KMDB

    Cast

    		Elton ChongMo
    		Eagle Han YingSilver Eagle
    		Mike Wong LungBeggar
    		Bruce Cheung MongOld Master of Shaolin Temple
    		Kim WukSilver Eagle's main thug

    View Full Cast >

    Images