Shaolin Invincible Sticks

Not Available

Lu Tai Yeh (Chang Yi) is a stick fighter who uses his deadly “Tzu Wu” stick to make mince meat of his opponents. Lu Tai Yeh, along with his two sidekicks (Fung Long & Cheng Ching) just about closes down all the gyms in Northern China. Never satisfied, Lu and his men travel down south to clean up the region and take out all gyms and fighters who think they may be good with the stick. Lu’s plan is running without a hitch until he meets a new upstart, Ku Yung (Wang Tao), who plans on fighting Lu to take back the family heirloom - a Tzu Wu stick - and regain the honor of his family.