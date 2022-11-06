Shaolin Martial Arts

After the destruction of the Shaolin Temple, the Chings are in control and send their best students to wipe out all of the remaining Shaolin practioners. They almost succeed, but two students escape (Fu Sheng and Chi Kuan Chung). They learn various Kung Fu styles from different teachers to combat the Ching's two kung fu fighters (Wang Lung Wei and John Liang).
|Chi Kuan-Chun
|Pa Chung/Chen Bao Rong
|Irene Chen Yi-Ling
|Lin Chen-hsiu
|Yuen Man-Tzu
|Ah Wai
|Lo Dik
|Master Lin Zan Tin
|Chiang Tao
|Master Wu Chung-Ping
|Fung Hak-On
|He Lian
