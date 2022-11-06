Not Available

Shaolin Martial Arts

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Chang's Film Company

After the destruction of the Shaolin Temple, the Chings are in control and send their best students to wipe out all of the remaining Shaolin practioners. They almost succeed, but two students escape (Fu Sheng and Chi Kuan Chung). They learn various Kung Fu styles from different teachers to combat the Ching's two kung fu fighters (Wang Lung Wei and John Liang).

Cast

Chi Kuan-ChunPa Chung/Chen Bao Rong
Irene Chen Yi-LingLin Chen-hsiu
Yuen Man-TzuAh Wai
Lo DikMaster Lin Zan Tin
Chiang TaoMaster Wu Chung-Ping
Fung Hak-OnHe Lian

