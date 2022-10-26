Not Available

Shaolin Temple

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

There is no place more hallowed in the martial art world than China's Shaolin Temple. This special place deserves a special epic, which is what the martial arts maestro delivers in this battle between a brave brand of Chinese boxers and literally thousands of Ching troops - complete with betrayals, intrigues, and such novel fighting machines as 108 wooden robots. The conflicts grow in complexity, intensity and even suspense as monks struggle to stay alive in the face of overwhelming odds.

Cast

Alexander Fu ShengFang Shih Yu
Chi Kuan-ChunHu Hui Gan
Wai WangHong Xi Guan
David ChiangHu Te-ti
Ti LungTsai Te-cheng
Johnny Wang Lung-WeiMa Fu Yi

View Full Cast >

Images