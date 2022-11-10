1986

Shaolin Temple 3: Martial Arts of Shaolin

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 28th, 1986

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Jet Li weasels out of the north Shaolin temple to assassinate a despotic ruler at the ruler's extravagant public birthday celebration. Two other men from the south Shaolin temple also set out to assassinate the ruler, but all three fail and are chased all over by soldiers. Meanwhile, one of the southerners turns out to be a cross-dressed woman, who is also discovered to wear a footbell to match Jet Li's, meaning they are somehow slated for an arranged marriage.

Cast

Yu Cheng-HuiHe Sao
Jet LiZhi Ming

View Full Cast >

Images