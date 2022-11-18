Not Available

When Lloyd, a photographer slowly dying of a brain tumor, realises the growth killing him is breathing life into the recently dead, he uses his camera lens as the conduit to reanimation. After discovering a disturbing snuff film of a beautiful naked woman being tortured and murdered, he is compelled to bring her back to life. Enchanted by her grace and charm he resurrects her night after night and gradually falls in love. However, each night Lloyd also unwittingly resurrects her killer... SHAPE.