Get ready for the beach with a weeklong program designed to provide maximum calorie burn. By alternating these three 30-minute workouts, you can tone your body into bikini-worthy shape. First, "Cardio Internal" uses intervals to ramp up intensity. Next, "Sculpt Plus" is a dynamic body strength workout incorporating dumbbells and a resistance band, and "Potpourri" combines kickboxing, sculpting and conditioning skills and drills in increments.