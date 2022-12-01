Shape of a Girl

Not Available

1997, Victoria, British Columbia—Reena Virk, a fourteen-year-old girl is murdered by her peers in a case that shook the nation. A year later, fifteen-year-old Braidie becomes obsessed with this case, but not for sympathy for the victim—because she sees something in herself that resonates with the teenage killers. Horrified by this, Braidie plunges into her memories and takes us on a journey through her life—from playing ponies to afterschool smoking—and discovers the increasing ostracization and violence towards one of Braidie’s own peers at the hands of her and her friends.