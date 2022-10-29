Shape Shifting

Not Available

We shot the film last year in Japan. It is a cartography of a particular landscape. This landscape can be found in many parts of Asia, in Japan it is called “satoyama”, literally meaning space between village and mountain. Satoyama is a membrane constructed by exchanges and encounters between non-human and human life. The agricultural and forestry productivity of this landscape is based on the increase of biodiversity. The more collaborations between species and cycles of materials are created — the more stable ecosystems and films can be formed.