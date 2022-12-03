Not Available

Shaped by Descent follows professional skier, Lexi DuPont, over the course of ten years in Haines, Alaska. For Lexi, skiing has always been a family affair. From her early days in Sun Valley skiing with her mom and sisters, to learning the ropes in Haines from her brother in-law Reggie Crist, skiing is deep in her blood. Through the film we watch Lexi overcome the trials and tribulations that come with skiing in Alaska for ten straight years as she evolves into one of the best female big mountain skiers on the planet.