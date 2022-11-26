Shaq\'s All Star Comedy Roast

Not Available

The Shaquille O'Neal Celebrity Roast is a unique urban comedy special that combines the world of sports and entertainment. In an unconventional format, megastar Shaquilee O'Neal rounds up a dream team of some of comedy's hottest stars for an hour of non-stop laughter all at Shaq's expense. Hosted by Grammy award winner and talk show host, Queen Latifah, this hilarious program features a star-studded roster including Cedric The Entertainer, Steve Harvey, D.L. Hugley, Bill Bellamy, Jimmy Kimmel, Joe Torry, Mark Curry, Tommy Davidson, Michael Colyar, Mo'nique, and the legendary Dick Gregory.