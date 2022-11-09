Shaq's All Star Comedy Roast 2

Not Available

A dream team of sports celebrities and comedians join megastars Shaquille ONeal and Jamie Foxx to roast NFL superstar, Emmitt Smith, at the world famous MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shaq and Jamie are joined by an all star-studded line up including: Monique, Guy Torry, Joe Torry, Jeff Ross, Michael Coylar, Jimmy Johnson, Michael Irvin, Dick Gregory, Stuart Scott, Daryl Johnston and more! No one was safe when this outrageous group took the stage. They showed no mercy for Emmitt, Shaq, or each other. Hilariously funny, unconventional and irreverent, Shaqs All-Star Comedy Roast II is 90 minutes of non-stop laughter!